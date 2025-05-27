Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9 B-ROLL: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines, conduct Bilateral Training

    DARWIN, PHILIPPINES

    05.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct bilateral training during KAMANDAG 9 at Palawan, Philippines, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 22:11
    Location: DARWIN, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9 B-ROLL: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines, conduct Bilateral Training, by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Marines
    KAMANDAG
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MRF-D 25.3
    SafterTogetherUSPH

