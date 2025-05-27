Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMA-231 Final Flight Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a ceremony for Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231's final AV-8B Harrier II flight at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. VMA-231 conducted a ceremony for its last Harrier flight before its deactivation in September. In 2026 the squadron will reactivate as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 231 and will prepare to operate the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964555
    VIRIN: 250529-M-YV358-1002
    Filename: DOD_111031711
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

