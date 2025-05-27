VMA-231 Final Flight Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a ceremony for Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231's final AV-8B Harrier II flight at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. VMA-231 conducted a ceremony for its last Harrier flight before its deactivation in September. In 2026 the squadron will reactivate as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 231 and will prepare to operate the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964555
|VIRIN:
|250529-M-YV358-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111031711
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
