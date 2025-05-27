VMA-231 Final Flight Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a ceremony for Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231's final AV-8B Harrier II flight at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. VMA-231 conducted a ceremony for its last Harrier flight before its deactivation in September. In 2026 the squadron will reactivate as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 231 and will prepare to operate the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.