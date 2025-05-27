Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2025

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    "It’s a time to remember the fallen—the men and women who gave everything for their community and their country. But it’s also a chance to connect. To show the face behind the badge. To let people see who we are—not just what we do.”
    Police Week 2025 at Sheppard AFB brought it all:
    Honoring sacrifice
    Community outreach
    Fitness and fire team competitions
    Real-world MILO training
    Partnership with Wichita Falls PD & Wichita County Sheriff’s Office

    This week wasn’t just about looking back—it was about moving forward. Breaking down barriers. Building trust. And showing that our Defenders are neighbors, mentors, teammates—and always ready to serve.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:02
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base, Security Forces, Police, Community

