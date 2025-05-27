"It’s a time to remember the fallen—the men and women who gave everything for their community and their country. But it’s also a chance to connect. To show the face behind the badge. To let people see who we are—not just what we do.”
Police Week 2025 at Sheppard AFB brought it all:
Honoring sacrifice
Community outreach
Fitness and fire team competitions
Real-world MILO training
Partnership with Wichita Falls PD & Wichita County Sheriff’s Office
This week wasn’t just about looking back—it was about moving forward. Breaking down barriers. Building trust. And showing that our Defenders are neighbors, mentors, teammates—and always ready to serve.
