"It’s a time to remember the fallen—the men and women who gave everything for their community and their country. But it’s also a chance to connect. To show the face behind the badge. To let people see who we are—not just what we do.”

Police Week 2025 at Sheppard AFB brought it all:

Honoring sacrifice

Community outreach

Fitness and fire team competitions

Real-world MILO training

Partnership with Wichita Falls PD & Wichita County Sheriff’s Office



This week wasn’t just about looking back—it was about moving forward. Breaking down barriers. Building trust. And showing that our Defenders are neighbors, mentors, teammates—and always ready to serve.