B-roll of firefighters performing daily checks on equipment and vehicles of the 134th Air Refueling Wing fire trucks on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, May 21, 2025. Interview excerpts from Matthew Gray, a fireman, and Daniel French, a station captain, explaining the daily checks and their purpose. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Brad West)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964553
|VIRIN:
|250529-Z-DH054-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111031664
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 134th fireman explains daily equipment checks - B-roll, by SrA Brad West, identified by DVIDS
