Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    134th fireman explains daily equipment checks - B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brad West 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll of firefighters performing daily checks on equipment and vehicles of the 134th Air Refueling Wing fire trucks on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, May 21, 2025. Interview excerpts from Matthew Gray, a fireman, and Daniel French, a station captain, explaining the daily checks and their purpose. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Brad West)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964553
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-DH054-1001
    Filename: DOD_111031664
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th fireman explains daily equipment checks - B-roll, by SrA Brad West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    firefighing equipment
    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base
    134ARW
    Tennessee National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download