    Coast Guard offloads more than $211 million in illicit drug interdictions in the Eastern Pacific

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) crew members offload more than 28,500 pounds of seized drugs worth more than $211 million at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 29, 2025. The crew seized the illicit drugs in four separate interdictions during a patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964550
    VIRIN: 250529-G-HW752-1001
    Filename: DOD_111031589
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    drugs
    offload
    Port Everglades
    CBP
    INTERDICTIONS
    USCGC Thetis (WMEC-910)

