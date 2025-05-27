Coast Guard offloads more than $211 million in illicit drug interdictions in the Eastern Pacific

USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) crew members offload more than 28,500 pounds of seized drugs worth more than $211 million at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 29, 2025. The crew seized the illicit drugs in four separate interdictions during a patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964550
|VIRIN:
|250529-G-HW752-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111031589
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.