1-57 ADA Supports Formidable Shield 25 B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Capt. Mark Fischer, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 2nd Lt. Robert Forbes, a British Army officer with 30 Battery, 16 Regiment Royal Artillery, discuss Exercise Formidable Shield 25 May 14, 2025, in the Hebrides, United Kingdom.Formidable Shield 25 is the largest at-sea live fire exercise in the European theatre bringing together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).