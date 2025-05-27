Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-57 ADA Supports Formidable Shield 25 B-Roll Package

    SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Mark Fischer, commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 2nd Lt. Robert Forbes, a British Army officer with 30 Battery, 16 Regiment Royal Artillery, discuss Exercise Formidable Shield 25 May 14, 2025, in the Hebrides, United Kingdom.Formidable Shield 25 is the largest at-sea live fire exercise in the European theatre bringing together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964549
    VIRIN: 250529-A-JK865-9705
    Filename: DOD_111031563
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: SCOTLAND, GB

