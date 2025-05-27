New EPO PQS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Huggins, the Machinery Technician Rating Force Master Chief, discuss the newly released performance qualification standards (PQS) for prospective Engineering Petty Officers (EPOs). Designed to better prepare candidates to meet the challenges faced in service as an EPO, the PQS will be a requirement to screen for EPO in assignment year 2027. (U.S. Coast Guard video)