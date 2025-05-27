New EPO PQS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Huggins, the Machinery Technician Rating Force Master Chief, discuss the newly released performance qualification standards (PQS) for prospective Engineering Petty Officers (EPOs). Designed to better prepare candidates to meet the challenges faced in service as an EPO, the PQS will be a requirement to screen for EPO in assignment year 2027. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964544
    VIRIN: 250529-G-GW487-1001
    Filename: DOD_111031525
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

