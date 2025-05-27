Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, May 27, 2025. The recruits must learn and properly demonstrate the techniques they were taught during MCMAP in order to earn their tan belt, which is a recruit training graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 13:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964540
    VIRIN: 250528-M-EP123-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111031425
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    parris island, recruit training, drill instructor, martial arts, leatherneck square, 2RTBN

