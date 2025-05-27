Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CB Defense Today: Fieldable Sequencing

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Jack Bunja and Gabriella White

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    CB Defense Today is an interview program where experts discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships pertinent to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.

    In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Dr. Cory Bernhards, a research biologist at DEVCOM CBC, about how the Center's work in DNA and RNA sequencing contributes to the lethality and readiness of warfighters.

    Dr. Bernhards explains that DEVCOM CBC researchers are developing the capability for DNA and RNA sequencing in forward operating environments for Soldiers. They are also ensuring that all Soldiers can utilize this equipment, regardless of their background or training. Such capabilities enable our warfighters to easily maintain their readiness.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 13:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964530
    VIRIN: 250528-A-GY757-7767
    Filename: DOD_111031286
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Center Advances Fieldable Sequencing Capabilities

