CB Defense Today: Fieldable Sequencing

CB Defense Today is an interview program where experts discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships pertinent to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Dr. Cory Bernhards, a research biologist at DEVCOM CBC, about how the Center's work in DNA and RNA sequencing contributes to the lethality and readiness of warfighters.



Dr. Bernhards explains that DEVCOM CBC researchers are developing the capability for DNA and RNA sequencing in forward operating environments for Soldiers. They are also ensuring that all Soldiers can utilize this equipment, regardless of their background or training. Such capabilities enable our warfighters to easily maintain their readiness.