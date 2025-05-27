Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces Unite to Safeguard America's Southern Border

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The southern border spans almost two thousand miles and is protected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who facilitate trade, travel and secure America's border from external threats.

    Top military officials say the Department of Defense's top priority is to safeguard the southern border. Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver of Joint Task
    Force-Southern Border Brig. Gen. Jeremy Winters, and Deputy Commander, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Joint
    Task-Force Southern Border, Blaine Bennett, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, May 8, about how DoD support in detection and monitoring operations allows CBP to carry out their law enforcement mission.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

