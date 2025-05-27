Joint Forces Unite to Safeguard America's Southern Border

The southern border spans almost two thousand miles and is protected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who facilitate trade, travel and secure America's border from external threats.
Top military officials say the Department of Defense's top priority is to safeguard the southern border. Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver of Joint Task
Force-Southern Border Brig. Gen. Jeremy Winters, and Deputy Commander, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Joint
Task-Force Southern Border, Blaine Bennett, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, May 8, about how DoD support in detection and monitoring operations allows CBP to carry out their law enforcement mission.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
05.08.2025
Date Posted:
05.29.2025
Category:
Newscasts
Length:
00:03:52
Location:
FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
