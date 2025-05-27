Joint Forces Unite to Safeguard America's Southern Border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The southern border spans almost two thousand miles and is protected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who facilitate trade, travel and secure America's border from external threats.



Top military officials say the Department of Defense's top priority is to safeguard the southern border. Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver of Joint Task

Force-Southern Border Brig. Gen. Jeremy Winters, and Deputy Commander, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Joint

Task-Force Southern Border, Blaine Bennett, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, May 8, about how DoD support in detection and monitoring operations allows CBP to carry out their law enforcement mission.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)