U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in the Integrated Contingency Training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. The multi-day exercise focused on building a shelter, operating in chemically contested environments and sharpening contingency skills essential for deployed operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964527
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-EK662-3184
|Filename:
|DOD_111031279
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CONS/CPTS Integrated Contingency Training B-roll (2025), by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.