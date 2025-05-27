Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CONS/CPTS Integrated Contingency Training B-roll (2025)

    GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Airman Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in the Integrated Contingency Training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. The multi-day exercise focused on building a shelter, operating in chemically contested environments and sharpening contingency skills essential for deployed operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964527
    VIRIN: 250520-F-EK662-3184
    Filename: DOD_111031279
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CONS/CPTS Integrated Contingency Training B-roll (2025), by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational readiness exercise
    SJAFB
    DeploymentExercise

