    CLEVELAND HARBOR DREDGED MATERIAL MANAGEMENT PLAN: Virtual Public Information Session

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Planning Manager Jen Brancho gives a virtual presentation for the Cleveland Harbor Dredged Material Management Plan in Cleveland, Ohio, May 21, 2025. The goal of the DMMP is to identify a 20-year plan for maintenance dredging and management of dredged sediment from the Cleveland Harbor federal navigation channel. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 964524
    VIRIN: 250521-A-FB511-2001
    Filename: DOD_111030978
    Length: 00:34:54
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLEVELAND HARBOR DREDGED MATERIAL MANAGEMENT PLAN: Virtual Public Information Session, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Cleveland Harbor
    DMMP
    Great Lakes Navigation System

