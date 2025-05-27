2025 CASCOM & SCoE DSOY Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The physically and mentally demanding U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition calls on drill sergeants to show they have mastered individual Soldier skills and to prove they are experts in training Soldiers. The best of the best rise above the competition.



Staff Sgt. Jimmi Anderson was named the 2025 U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Sustainment Center of Excellence DSOY May 15 at an awards ceremony, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Anderson now moves on to the next phase of competition to represent CASCOM at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command DSOY competition in Fort Jackson, S.C.



