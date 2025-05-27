The physically and mentally demanding U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition calls on drill sergeants to show they have mastered individual Soldier skills and to prove they are experts in training Soldiers. The best of the best rise above the competition.
Staff Sgt. Jimmi Anderson was named the 2025 U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Sustainment Center of Excellence DSOY May 15 at an awards ceremony, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Anderson now moves on to the next phase of competition to represent CASCOM at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command DSOY competition in Fort Jackson, S.C.
(Music is licensed as royalty-free and copyright-safe with the description, "You can use this audio track in any of your videos, including videos that you monetize. No attribution is required.")
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964522
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-WA652-5571
|Filename:
|DOD_111030976
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 CASCOM & SCoE DSOY Competition, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.