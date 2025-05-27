Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 CASCOM & SCoE DSOY Competition

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    The physically and mentally demanding U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition calls on drill sergeants to show they have mastered individual Soldier skills and to prove they are experts in training Soldiers. The best of the best rise above the competition.

    Staff Sgt. Jimmi Anderson was named the 2025 U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Sustainment Center of Excellence DSOY May 15 at an awards ceremony, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Anderson now moves on to the next phase of competition to represent CASCOM at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command DSOY competition in Fort Jackson, S.C.

    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

