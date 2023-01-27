In this edition of QuEST, Assistant Professor at George Washington University Dr. Gina Adam will discuss her work on designing neuromorphic computing.
Key Moments in the video include:
Grand challenge for building artificial neuronal networks
Diversity of AI networks
Challenges
AI’s training complexity
Large scale models require high computational power
Existing neuromorphic chips
Neuromorphic technology applied to a cortical microcircuit model
Basics of memristor switching
Single-layer memristor-based neural network
Increased complexity and user-friendliness
Monolithic integration of memristors
Challenge of memristor non-idealities
Potential for Hardware mappability
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964521
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-BA826-1540
|Filename:
|DOD_111030917
|Length:
|01:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QuEST (2023-01-27) Gina Adam - Drawing inspiration from the hippocampus to design neuromorphic computing, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.