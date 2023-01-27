QuEST (2023-01-27) Gina Adam - Drawing inspiration from the hippocampus to design neuromorphic computing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of QuEST, Assistant Professor at George Washington University Dr. Gina Adam will discuss her work on designing neuromorphic computing.



Key Moments in the video include:



Grand challenge for building artificial neuronal networks

Diversity of AI networks

Challenges

AI’s training complexity

Large scale models require high computational power

Existing neuromorphic chips

Neuromorphic technology applied to a cortical microcircuit model

Basics of memristor switching

Single-layer memristor-based neural network

Increased complexity and user-friendliness

Monolithic integration of memristors

Challenge of memristor non-idealities

Potential for Hardware mappability