    QuEST (2023-01-27) Gina Adam - Drawing inspiration from the hippocampus to design neuromorphic computing

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, Assistant Professor at George Washington University Dr. Gina Adam will discuss her work on designing neuromorphic computing.

    Key Moments in the video include:

    Grand challenge for building artificial neuronal networks
    Diversity of AI networks
    Challenges
    AI’s training complexity
    Large scale models require high computational power
    Existing neuromorphic chips
    Neuromorphic technology applied to a cortical microcircuit model
    Basics of memristor switching
    Single-layer memristor-based neural network
    Increased complexity and user-friendliness
    Monolithic integration of memristors
    Challenge of memristor non-idealities
    Potential for Hardware mappability

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964521
    VIRIN: 230127-F-BA826-1540
    Filename: DOD_111030917
    Length: 01:00:52
    Location: US

    quest
    AFRL
    Artificial Intelligence
    ACT3
    Neuromorphic Computing
    Memristors

