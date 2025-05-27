2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Briefing from Colonel Robert G. McCarthy III

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert G. McCarthy III, the commanding officer of The Basic School, addresses Marines with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Marine divisions at the 2025 annual Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 12, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964517
|VIRIN:
|250512-M-HH492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111030802
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
