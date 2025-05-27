Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Briefing from Colonel Robert G. McCarthy III

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert G. McCarthy III, the commanding officer of The Basic School, addresses Marines with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Marine divisions at the 2025 annual Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 12, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964517
    VIRIN: 250512-M-HH492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111030802
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Briefing from Colonel Robert G. McCarthy III, by LCpl Paul Kalogeris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    infantry
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    training command
    USMCNews
    USMCRifleSquadCompetition25

