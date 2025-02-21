Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 21.2-25

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Norwegian soldiers conduct an Expedient Urban Demolition and Shotgun Range as part of exercise Swift Response 25 in Setermoen, Norway, May 27, 2025. The Marine Corps provided direct combat service support to the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division to enable sustainment of multi-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by (Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 964516
    VIRIN: 250528-M-FR914-1001
    Filename: DOD_111030791
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: 21.2-25, by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    82nd ABN Div
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Swift Response 25

