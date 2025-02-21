Marine Minute: 21.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Norwegian soldiers conduct an Expedient Urban Demolition and Shotgun Range as part of exercise Swift Response 25 in Setermoen, Norway, May 28, 2025. The Marine Corps provided direct combat service support to the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division to enable sustainment of multi-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by (Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
|05.28.2025
|05.29.2025 14:23
|Newscasts
|964514
|250528-M-FR914-1001
|DOD_111030784
|00:01:08
|US
|0
|0
