Marine Minute: 21.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Norwegian soldiers conduct an Expedient Urban Demolition and Shotgun Range as part of exercise Swift Response 25 in Setermoen, Norway, May 28, 2025. The Marine Corps provided direct combat service support to the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division to enable sustainment of multi-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by (Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)