2025 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Interview with Sgt. Christian Palmer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Palmer, a squad leader with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and a native of Virginia, is interviewed during the Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 15, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri and Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)
|05.28.2025
|05.29.2025 12:25
|Interviews
|964512
|250515-M-M0301-1001
|DOD_111030746
|00:22:01
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
