Dam Safety Awareness Day 2025

May 31st is Dam Safety Awareness Day. Many of us utilize the recreational opportunities at our Huntington projects such as Beech Fork, Grayson, Summersville, and more. However, we would like to highlight our role in maintaining the Dams located at our lakes.



There are over 91,000 dams across the United States and over 700 larger dam structures that are owned and operated by the Corps of Engineers. Dams play an important role in managing water so communities experience less severe flooding. Many dams also create space for habitat and recreation, provide power – such as hydroelectric, and help ships navigate the rivers to provide economic benefits.



National Dam Safety Awareness Day is a reminder that while dams provide valuable services to communities nationwide, they are not without risk.



Dam Safety programs – like the one in the Huntington Office – monitor them and ensure they do not pose additional risks to the public. The Corps of Engineers Dam Safety Program is in place to ensure that USACE dams continue to safely provide their intended services.



Through continual inspections and assessments, USACE dams are being monitored to ensure they can perform during periods of heavy rainfall.



No dam is risk-free. Flooding can occur near dams, even when they are working as designed. Dam Safety is a shared responsibility. You are encouraged to learn the risks if you live near a dam, understand the benefits, and be prepared to take action in case of an emergency.