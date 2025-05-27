U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, and Guatemalan Paracaidistas train together at Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, May 19, 2025 during Exercise CENTAM Guardian 25. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964508
|VIRIN:
|250517-M-AD648-5871
|Filename:
|DOD_111030654
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|DELTA FUEGO, GT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines participate in Exercise CENTAM Guardian 25, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.