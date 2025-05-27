Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines participate in Exercise CENTAM Guardian 25

    DELTA FUEGO, GUATEMALA

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, and Guatemalan Paracaidistas train together at Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, May 19, 2025 during Exercise CENTAM Guardian 25. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964508
    VIRIN: 250517-M-AD648-5871
    Filename: DOD_111030654
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: DELTA FUEGO, GT

    Guatemala
    partnerships
    MARFORSOUTH
    CG25
    CENTAM Guardian 25
    Multi-Function Optic Sensor (MFOS)

