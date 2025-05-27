Marines participate in Exercise CENTAM Guardian 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, and Guatemalan Paracaidistas train together at Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, May 19, 2025 during Exercise CENTAM Guardian 25. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)