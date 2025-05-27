Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Priorities, Electromagnetic Warfare, XCOMM Roundup

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink outlines Fiscal Year 2026 budget priorities and the growing challenges facing the department, the EA-37B reaches a critical milestone with its first training mission, and exercise XCOMM Roundup strengthens expeditionary communications capabilities in contested environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964502
    VIRIN: 250529-F-XD815-1001
    Filename: DOD_111030573
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Priorities, Electromagnetic Warfare, XCOMM Roundup, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Budget
    AF
    Air Force
    SASC
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    ELECTROMAGNETIC
    AFTV
    XCOMM
    EA-37B

