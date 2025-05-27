Victory in Europe Day, 80th Anniversary

U.S. service members from the three Europe-based military bands joined military musicians from allied and partner nations, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 10:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|964497
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-MW880-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111030486
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARIS, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
