    Victory in Europe Day, 80th Anniversary

    PARIS, FRANCE

    05.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. service members from the three Europe-based military bands joined military musicians from allied and partner nations, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 10:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 964497
    VIRIN: 250508-N-MW880-1001
    Filename: DOD_111030486
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PARIS, FR

    This work, Victory in Europe Day, 80th Anniversary, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Paris
    Europe
    joint operations
    Military bands

