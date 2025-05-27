Victory in Europe Day, 80th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members from the three Europe-based military bands joined military musicians from allied and partner nations, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)