U.S. Platoon OPORD Brief During Balkan Sentinel

The Soldiers of Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, create plans for movement around the training area alongside Italian, Romanian, and Bulgarian forces at Korent Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, will be linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)



1st interview: 1st Lt. Alexander Rivera

2nd interview: Staff Sgt. Justin Paikoff