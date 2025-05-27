Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Platoon OPORD Brief During Balkan Sentinel

    KOREN TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    05.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The Soldiers of Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, create plans for movement around the training area alongside Italian, Romanian, and Bulgarian forces at Korent Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, will be linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    Interviews
    1st interview: 1st Lt. Alexander Rivera
    2nd interview: Staff Sgt. Justin Paikoff

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964491
    VIRIN: 250528-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111030212
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: KOREN TRAINING AREA, BG

    This work, U.S. Platoon OPORD Brief During Balkan Sentinel, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DefenderEurope, StrongerTogether, SwiftResponse, ImmediateResponse, SaberGuardian

