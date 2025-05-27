Meuse-Argonne, Memorial Day ceremony, B-Roll Package

Charge D’Affaires of the Unites States of America hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetary at Romagne-Sous-Montfaucon, France, May 25. U.S. service members and NATO allies commemorated over 70,000 U.S. troops who died on European soil during both world wars. The Cemetery is the resting place for 5,162 Americans, with 65% of them being airmen of the U.S. Army Air Forces. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and 6th Fleet traveled throughout Europe visiting American cemeteries and monuments to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, overseas joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to enable enduring relationships and increase vigilance and resilience in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)
|05.26.2025
|05.29.2025 08:52
|B-Roll
|964486
|250526-N-OC644-1001
|DOD_111030150
|00:03:24
|MEUSE-ARGONNE, FR
|0
|0
