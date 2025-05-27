Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C130 wing replacement at Ramstein

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing is replaced at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, 2025. This was the first airlift operation of this specific wing which required a custom fixture to make it possible to be transported via aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 07:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964483
    VIRIN: 250529-F-GK375-4868
    Filename: DOD_111030126
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C130 wing replacement at Ramstein, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C130

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download