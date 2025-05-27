A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing is replaced at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, 2025. This was the first airlift operation of this specific wing which required a custom fixture to make it possible to be transported via aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964483
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-GK375-4868
|Filename:
|DOD_111030126
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, C130 wing replacement at Ramstein, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.