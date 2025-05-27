2d Multi-Domain Task Force increases lethality by conducting long-range sensor-to-shooter training and counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) training

Soldiers from the 2nd Multi-Domain Task force attended Arcane Thunder 25' in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 11 - May 28, 2025. The exercise gave Soldiers an opportunity to experiment with modern technology and apply it to wartime scenarios. (U.S. Army video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
