Heike Hartgrove: Civilian of the Year 2024

Heike Hartgrove, a civilian Rail Operation Specialist assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, commented on winning the Civilian of the Year award on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 28, 2025. The Civilian of the Year award is given to civilian service employees for their exemplary conduct and commitment to their duties throughout the fiscal year. For five years, Hartgrove has provided logistical support to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)