Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News, May 30, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: General Brunson visits the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KAMANDAG 9 conducts high explosive battle drills, and Camp Humphreys holds a Memorial Day ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 02:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964477
    VIRIN: 250528-F-FY105-5137
    Filename: DOD_111029731
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News, May 30, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    MOD
    USFK
    pnb
    KAMANDAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download