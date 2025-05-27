USFK Memorial Day Ceremony

Maj. Gen. John Weidner, Chief of Staff, United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea, speaks on the importance of honoring the sacrifices of fallen Service Members during the United States Forces Korea Memorial Day Ceremony, May 26, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a day to honor the memory and sacrifices of U.S. Service Members who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
