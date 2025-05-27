Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK Memorial Day Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Maj. Gen. John Weidner, Chief of Staff, United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea, speaks on the importance of honoring the sacrifices of fallen Service Members during the United States Forces Korea Memorial Day Ceremony, May 26, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a day to honor the memory and sacrifices of U.S. Service Members who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 00:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964476
    VIRIN: 250526-A-EL257-1001
    Filename: DOD_111029638
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Memorial Day Ceremony, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Memorial Day
    USFK

