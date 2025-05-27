IWO ARG - 22nd MEU Exercises Ability to Conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operations during ARGMEUEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2025) Sailors and Marines aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a simulated non-combatant evacuation operation onboard. The combined Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) team’s ability to conduct a NEO is one of its most critical missions which ensures the rapid evacuation of U.S. citizens and designated personnel from potentially hostile environments around the globe. The Iwo Jima ARG-MEU team is underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)