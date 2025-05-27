IWO ARG - 22nd MEU Exercises Ability to Conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operations during ARGMEUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2025) Sailors and Marines aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a simulated non-combatant evacuation operation onboard. The combined Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) team’s ability to conduct a NEO is one of its most critical missions which ensures the rapid evacuation of U.S. citizens and designated personnel from potentially hostile environments around the globe. The Iwo Jima ARG-MEU team is underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 23:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964473
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-FN990-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111029567
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
