Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU Exercises Ability to Conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operations during ARGMEUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2025) Sailors and Marines work together to assist simulated evacuees during a non-combatant evacuation operation training evolution aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The combined Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) team’s ability to conduct a NEO is one of its most critical missions which ensures the rapid evacuation of U.S. citizens and designated personnel from potentially hostile environments around the globe. The Iwo Jima ARG-MEU team is underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 23:28
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWO ARG - 22nd MEU Exercises Ability to Conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operations during ARGMEUEX, by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    non-combatant evacuation operation
    ARGMEUEX
    Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)

