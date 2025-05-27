Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE Los Angeles, multiagency taskforce case results in 14 arrests on complaints alleging more than $25 million in COVID-19 relief, small business loans fraudulently obtained

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Charles Reed            

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    LOS ANGELES – Fourteen defendants – including San Fernando Valley and Glendale residents – were arrested May 28, on two federal criminal complaints alleging they fraudulently obtained more than $25 million in taxpayer-funded COVID-19 relief funds and federally-guaranteed small business loans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 23:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964471
    VIRIN: 250528-O-CR964-9186
    Filename: DOD_111029565
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    ICE
    multiagency
    HSI
    Fraud and Scams

