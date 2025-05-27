Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Sights & Sounds: Taean Tulip Festival

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    AFN Humphreys

    An installment of AFN Humphreys’ video series, “Sights and Sounds,” focusing on the Taean Tulip Festival, held at the Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Korea, April 26, 2025.This festival is a vibrant spring event featuring a wide variety of tulips and other flowers, it is a popular destination for both locals and international visitors. The festival takes place from April to May. AFN’s Sights and Sounds highlight important cultural events and interesting locations throughout the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 00:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964470
    VIRIN: 250426-A-YI736-3974
    Filename: DOD_111029564
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Sights & Sounds: Taean Tulip Festival, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    festival
    AFN Humphreys
    Cultural Events and Awareness
    Activities and Events
    Sights & Sounds

