Korea Sights & Sounds: Taean Tulip Festival

An installment of AFN Humphreys’ video series, “Sights and Sounds,” focusing on the Taean Tulip Festival, held at the Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Korea, April 26, 2025.This festival is a vibrant spring event featuring a wide variety of tulips and other flowers, it is a popular destination for both locals and international visitors. The festival takes place from April to May. AFN’s Sights and Sounds highlight important cultural events and interesting locations throughout the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)