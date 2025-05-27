Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: ACVs splash into QUART

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion,1st Marine Division, prepare to conduct an open-water transit and board the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 28, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 22:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964469
    VIRIN: 250528-M-PO838-2001
    Filename: DOD_111029561
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: ACVs splash into QUART, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, 15th MEU, Integration, QUART 25.3, communication, ACV, Amphibious

