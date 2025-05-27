Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll : VMM-364 inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines

    BASCO ISLAND, PHILIPPINES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman and Lance Cpl. Nan Yang

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, insert Marines from 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, into Basco Island, Philippines during KAMANDAG 9, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman and Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964466
    VIRIN: 250627-M-YV233-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111029387
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: BASCO ISLAND, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll : VMM-364 inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines, by SSgt Luc Boatman and LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

