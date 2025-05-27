KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll : VMM-364 inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, insert Marines from 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, into Basco Island, Philippines during KAMANDAG 9, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman and Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)
