    Crews support the Personal Property Debris Removal (PPDR) mission after Hurricane Helene

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct Personal Property Debris Removal following Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, May 28, 2025. The mission plays a critical role in restoring safe access and living conditions for residents affected by the storm (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

