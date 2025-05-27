Crews support the Personal Property Debris Removal (PPDR) mission after Hurricane Helene

Contractors supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct Personal Property Debris Removal following Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, May 28, 2025. The mission plays a critical role in restoring safe access and living conditions for residents affected by the storm (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 19:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964465
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-FB511-2565
|Filename:
|DOD_111029353
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
