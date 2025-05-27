A Basic Skills Education Program Honors Ceremony was held at the NCO Academy

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center held a Basic Skills Education Program Honors Ceremony at the NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 28, 2025. The event recognized soldiers who have successfully completed the Basic Skills Education Program (BSEP) and honor their hard work, academic progress and commitment to self-improvement. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)
