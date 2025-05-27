B-Roll: MAG-11 annual warrior games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964461" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing compete in the annual MAG-11 warrior games at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, May 22, 2025. The warrior games are designed to increase morale and foster the warrior spirit in friendly competition between the squadrons within MAG-11. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)