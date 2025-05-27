Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MAG-11 annual warrior games

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing compete in the annual MAG-11 warrior games at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, May 22, 2025. The warrior games are designed to increase morale and foster the warrior spirit in friendly competition between the squadrons within MAG-11. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964461
    VIRIN: 250522-M-OQ453-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111029159
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    3rd MAW; warrior games; MCAS Miramar; Competition

