U.S. Marine Corps, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeremy W. Barone, a gunner with plans policy and operations, speaks about the Ground Awards Dinner in Arlington, Virginia on May 21, 2025. The Ground Awards Dinner is an annual dinner that provides professional recognition to the top-performing leaders in the ground combat community and network with the Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 17:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964456
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-AQ293-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111029014
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCA Ground Awards Dinner 2025, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.