MCA Ground Awards Dinner 2025

U.S. Marine Corps, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeremy W. Barone, a gunner with plans policy and operations, speaks about the Ground Awards Dinner in Arlington, Virginia on May 21, 2025. The Ground Awards Dinner is an annual dinner that provides professional recognition to the top-performing leaders in the ground combat community and network with the Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)