MCA Ground Awards Dinner 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964454" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Kempton, a squad leader with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about the Ground Awards Dinner in Arlington, Virginia May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps Association Ground Awards Dinner is an annual event that provides professional recognition to the top-performing leaders in the ground combat community and allows them network within their Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)