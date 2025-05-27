U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Aldo Gongora, assigned to Plans Policy and Operations, speaks about the Ground Awards Dinner in Arlington, Virginia May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps Association Ground Awards Dinner is an annual event that provides professional recognition to the top-performing leaders in the ground combat community and allows them network within their Marine Corps community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 17:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964451
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-AQ293-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111028986
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCA Ground Awards Dinner 2025, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.