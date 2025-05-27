Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Police Week 2025

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The 628th Security Forces Squadron celebrated Police Week at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 19-23, 2025. The week-long event honored Defenders who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 16:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 964445
    VIRIN: 250527-F-RS563-1942
    Filename: DOD_111028904
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Mobility Command
    Security Forces
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th Security Forces Squadron
    U.S. Air Force

