Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dennis Boldt returns to Normandy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    First Army D-Day hero Dennis Boldt returns to Normandy this week as we honor the sacrifice and commitment that he and his fellow warriors made.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964441
    VIRIN: 250520-D-YK045-2506
    Filename: DOD_111028791
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dennis Boldt returns to Normandy, by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download