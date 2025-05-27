5th RTB Airborne Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), document Rangers assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion while conducting a static-line jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., May 16, 2025. Soldiers from the 982nd frequently document similar operations to maintain proficiency in their fields of documentation and airborne operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Kelly, Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner, and Spc. Kelsey Kollar)



Music permissions via Pixabay