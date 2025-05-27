5th RTB Airborne Operation

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), document Rangers assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion while conducting a static-line jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., May 16, 2025. Soldiers from the 982nd frequently document similar operations to maintain proficiency in their fields of documentation and airborne operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Kelly, Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner, and Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
Music permissions via Pixabay
