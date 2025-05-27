Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th RTB Airborne Operation

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), document Rangers assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion while conducting a static-line jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., May 16, 2025. Soldiers from the 982nd frequently document similar operations to maintain proficiency in their fields of documentation and airborne operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Kelly, Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner, and Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Music permissions via Pixabay

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:46
    Location: US

    reserve
    Ranger
    Comcam
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    Army

