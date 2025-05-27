Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supreme Sacrifice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    As we near the 81st anniversary of D-Day, we honor the 2,500 U.S. troops who made the supreme sacrifice that day in liberating Europe from the Nazis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964436
    VIRIN: 250520-D-YK045-8557
    Filename: DOD_111028745
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supreme Sacrifice, by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download