Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration

U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Moises Rivera, a rescue swimmer, performs a search-and-rescue demonstration off the bow of the USS Iowa during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 in San Pedro, Calif. on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. Petty Officer Second Class Samuel Monahan partnered with Rivera for the exercise and hoisted the swimmer and dummy back into the Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964430
|VIRIN:
|250526-G-AG273-6151
|Filename:
|DOD_111028559
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
