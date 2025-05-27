Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964430" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Moises Rivera, a rescue swimmer, performs a search-and-rescue demonstration off the bow of the USS Iowa during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 in San Pedro, Calif. on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. Petty Officer Second Class Samuel Monahan partnered with Rivera for the exercise and hoisted the swimmer and dummy back into the Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter.