Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Moises Rivera, a rescue swimmer, performs a search-and-rescue demonstration off the bow of the USS Iowa during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 in San Pedro, Calif. on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. Petty Officer Second Class Samuel Monahan partnered with Rivera for the exercise and hoisted the swimmer and dummy back into the Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964430
    VIRIN: 250526-G-AG273-6151
    Filename: DOD_111028559
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard, USCG, rescue swimmer, SAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download