Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 81st anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    First Army Historian Kevin Braafladt recounts the bravery and determination shown by U.S. troops on Utah and Omaha Beaches.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 14:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964427
    VIRIN: 250520-D-YK045-5604
    Filename: DOD_111028529
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 81st anniversary, by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download