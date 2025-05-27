Internship Program Strengthens Mission Readiness and Academic Collaboration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Logistics Command (LOGCOM) is spotlighting the LOGCOM-Albany State University (ASU) internship program—a collaborative effort between Albany State University and the Command Data and Analytics Office (CDAO).



This feature highlights the contributions of Maj. Mark Miller, director of CDAO, and ASU senior Samaiy Howard, a computer science major. Under Miller’s mentorship, Howard developed an AI-powered enhancement for the Master Data Repository, directly supporting data accessibility and operational efficiency.



The program exemplifies LOGCOM’s commitment to workforce development, academic partnerships, and mission-focused innovation. It is a key collaboration between LOGCOM and ASU, established in 2024 through a memorandum of agreement. The partnership fosters home-grown talent by providing students with opportunities to work alongside LOGCOM mentors on innovative initiatives. These mentors offer invaluable guidance, helping students build practical skills, navigate complex projects, and gain insights into real-world problem-solving.



The internship program spans four months and is managed by the LOGCOM Command Data and Analytics Office in partnership with the National Security Innovation Network. The Marine Depot Maintenance Command and several other LOGCOM divisions support the initiative, contributing expertise in areas such as digital integration, information technology, cybersecurity, and other relevant fields.



Watch the video to see how this initiative delivers real-world solutions and cultivates future leaders.