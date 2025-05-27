AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition closing ceremony

Soldiers compete in the Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 20, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. These tests included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, a ruck march, a land navigation course, a live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
