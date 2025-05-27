AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition Day 4 B-Roll (Obstacle Course and sports fire range)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers compete in the Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 20, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. These tests included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, a ruck march, a land navigation course, a live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)