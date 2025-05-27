Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition Day 4 B-Roll (Obstacle Course and sports fire range)

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers compete in the Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 20, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. These tests included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, a ruck march, a land navigation course, a live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964414
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-SR689-1001
    PIN: 250522
    Filename: DOD_111028343
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

